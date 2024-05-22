Bengals funding $100-200 million in improvements to Paycor Stadium

According to a press release from the team, construction will take place through 2026, and projects will be in fan-facing areas that include updated video and audio systems, renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and beautification projects.

The Bengals’ lease with Hamilton County runs through June 2026, so the private investment into the stadium would seem to showcase the organization’s commitment to Cincinnati. The Bengals and county have been in discussions over the lease and renovations that would be needed, but the team has a deadline of June 2025 to decide whether to exercise the first of five, two-year extensions allowed under the lease.

“The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in the press release. “We are lucky to have a great stadium, and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

After renovating the training room and locker room, adding new ribbon videoboards and upgrades to concessions and the Bengals Pro Shop, as well as getting the team an indoor training facility with a private investment of $40 million, the Bengals say they have invested approximately $150 million into Paycor Stadium over the past few seasons.

The county commissioners in December agreed to give the team $39 million in repairs and renovations to Paycor Stadium in 2024, including a new playing surface, refurbished club seating and an expanded plaza to improve entering and leaving the stadium.

The installation of a new turf field will be ready ahead of the upcoming season.