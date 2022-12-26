Bengals getting set for Monday Night matchup with top-seeded Bills

Allen has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 4,029 yards and 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also has 746 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The team’s net passing yards rank seventh, as does its 142.8 rushing yards per game.

Stefon Diggs is one of the top three receivers in the league with 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 receptions. Gabriel Davis contributes 797 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 catches. Running back Devin Singletary leads the team with 790 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while James Cook adds 462 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Bills allow 317.7 yards per game (seventh) and have produced 24 takeaways (fourth). Opponents average 213.3 passing yards per game against them (15th) and 104.4 rushing yards (fourth fewest). Buffalo has the best red-zone defense in the league, limiting opponents to touchdowns on 44.4 percent of chances inside the 20-yard line.

Linebacker Matt Milano leads the way with 91 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and nine passes defended. Safety Jordan Poyer, a Pro Bowl pick this season, has a team-leading four interceptions and eight passes defended, and cornerback Dane Jackson has two picks, 12 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Sack leader Von Miller (eight sacks) went on injured reserve Dec. 1 and is out for the season with a torn ACL, but the Bills have a balanced pass rush that ranks among the top 10 in the league with defensive ends Greg Rousseau (seven sacks) and A.J. Epenesa (6.5 sacks) stepping up as part of the team’s 35 sacks.

Cincinnati is coming off a seventh straight win at New England, but will have to overcome the loss of right tackle La’el Collins, who, according to reports, tore his ACL when he was injured in the first quarter Saturday.

Hakeem Adeniji finished the game and now serves as Collins’ expected replacement. The Patriots took advantage on that side of the field to get more pressure on Joe Burrow with five hurries and five pressures charged against Adeniji.

The Bengals and Bills have not played since 2019, a 21-17 win for Buffalo, which leads the all-time series 17-15.

MONDAY’S GAME

Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7