Bengals make roster moves on first day of training camp

Brannon, a second-year player out of Western Carolina, had joined the Bengals in December last season when he signed to the team’s practice squad.

Cincinnati also announced Wednesday the addition of Fredi Knighten as an offensive assistant on Taylor’s staff. The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. Prior to that, he served as running backs coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019-20, also coaching the quarterbacks in 2020.

Knighten, a quarterback at Arkansas State University from 2012 to 2015, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Maryland (2016-17) and Florida State University (2018).

The Bengals were set to hold their first official practice of training camp Wednesday afternoon.