Bengals hang on to win seventh straight game

Joe Burrow finished 40-of-52 for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those interceptions resulted in a pick-6 by Marcus Jones that got New England back into the game.

Cincinnati had three turnovers.

Trenton Irwin caught two touchdown passes and Tee Higgins (eight catches, 128 yards) had one TD catch. Ja’Marr Chase had eight catches for 79 yards and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed an extra point and a field goal.

Burrow completed 28-of-34 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Bengals outgained the Patriots 303-70. Cincinnati had 22 first downs to New England’s three in the first half.

The Bengals lost starting right tackle La’el Collins to a knee injury in the first quarter. Collins did not return.

NEXT GAME

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7