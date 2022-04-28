NFL Draft: Bengals hope to continue ‘recipe for success’

The Bengals also drafted a number of college captains and players from winning programs the past few years, and Taylor said “it’s been a recipe for success.”

For him, learning about the intangibles a player brings is the most enjoyable part of the scouting and interviewing process.

“Players that fight on other playoff teams, players that played for winning teams, it’s always part of the equation,” Taylor said. “You want winners as part of your team, so you have to intangibly kind of research players and what do they have that’s inside of them. But certainly, now we have a team of guys who have been on the big stage, been in the big moments and come out on top and so now that will always weigh into what we do but again, players that fit us and will make us better is what we’re going to take.”

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. JAY MORRISON / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. JAY MORRISON / STAFF

Taylor said he can usually get a vibe about a player in the interview process, but if that doesn’t go well, he leans on information from others to determine if maybe it was just a bad day or if he truly might not be a good fit. Sometimes the coaches will do another two or three Zooms with a player to get a better feel for his personality and how he would mesh in the locker room.

Measurables do factor in as well, but Taylor pointed out there is no “Mr. Perfect,” so it just depends on the physical trait that might be considered inhibiting to a player’s role and whether the organization thinks he can continue to rise above that.

Arm length has come up as a potential trait the Bengals might be looking at more heavily than others when considering the cornerbacks and offensive linemen that are expected to be available in their draft position. In a drop-back passing offense, shorter arms potentially could put a lineman at a severe disadvantage, and the same goes for a cornerback trying to defend in pass coverage.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, a player some mock drafts project landing with the Bengals, has a lot of the traits that teams like Cincinnati will find attractive – a captain and quick, aggressive and intelligent player who helped the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Championship game – but his arms are a couple inches shorter than most others at his position.

Taylor wasn’t asked specifically about Linderbaum’s arm length, but when asked if that is an important measurable for the Bengals when looking at the offensive line and cornerback positions, Taylor said “it’s always part of the discussion.”

“It’s one of the variables at your disposal and then you marry that with other qualities they have,” Taylor said. “Those are just discussions you always have about prospects whether it is speed or height or weight or size or what the arm length is. That can come up a lot of different ways. That’s part of the draft process is figuring out what you are willing to take at that spot on that day and who fits your team. Weaknesses, how you can minimize that as best you can or if it is a fatal flaw. That can come in a lot of ways. We just talk through all that stuff.”