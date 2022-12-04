Bengals lead Chiefs at halftime

CINCINNATI – After being forced to come from behind to win both meetings against Kansas City last season, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves trying to protect a lead this time.
The Bengals scored on their first two drives, while limiting the Chiefs to a field goal and a three-and-out on theirs, and Cincinnati went into halftime with a 14-10 lead Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Joe Burrow scrambled in for a 4-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play, 75-yard opening possession, then connected with Tee Higgins on a 12-yard pass the next for a 14-3 lead. Higgins had to make a diving reach to put the ball across the goal line, and Ja’Marr Chase, in his return from a four-game absence because of a hip fracture, was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. Chase was caught taunting safety Justin Reid, rubbing his fingers against his thumb as though to signal he wasn’t putting his money where his mouth was.
Reid had started some trash talk this week when he said he was going to lock down Higgins, then later clarified on social media that he meant tight end Hayden Hurst but that “everybody still getting locked up.” Chase had responded that Reid should “put some money on it big time.”
Hurst, who Reid expected to match up with often Sunday, had two catches for 12 yards early but exited late in the first quarter with a right calf injury and was eventually declared out for the remainder of the game. Higgins’ first target was his touchdown.
While the Chiefs defense wasn’t backing up Reid’s trash talk early, the Bengals showed up on that side of the ball to get two big stops and help the offense hold a lead. DJ Reader batted down a Patrick Mahomes third-down pass, which Mike Hilton almost caught for an interception, and Kansas City had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 7-3 with 3:56 left in the first quarter.
Sam Hubbard’s second-down sack on Mahomes the next drive for an eight-yard loss helped pave the way for a three-and-out after the Bengals got their second touchdown.
Kansas City made it a four-point game again the next drive with Mahomes tossing a two-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon, and the Chiefs snuffed out a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 on the four-yard line to prevent the Bengals from extending the gap before halftime.
Chase’s 40-yard catch down the sideline, and a leap over safety Jaylen Watson, put Cincinnati in the red zone for a chance at a more comfortable advantage, but the Chiefs stopped runs by Samaje Perine and Burrow short of a first down before the fourth-down attempt by Trent Taylor was blown up for a three-yard loss with 49 seconds half in the second quarter.
Burrow had 128 yards passing and one touchdown in the first half and Chase led the receivers with three catches for 54 yards, while Perine continued his recent success in the running game with 12 carries for 62 yards. Bengals running back Joe Mixon was inactive for a second straight game because of a concussion suffered in Week 13.
Mahomes completed 8 of 14 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ leading receiver this season, had no catches in the first half.
About the Author