Bengals lead Chiefs at halftime

While the Chiefs defense wasn’t backing up Reid’s trash talk early, the Bengals showed up on that side of the ball to get two big stops and help the offense hold a lead. DJ Reader batted down a Patrick Mahomes third-down pass, which Mike Hilton almost caught for an interception, and Kansas City had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 7-3 with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

Sam Hubbard’s second-down sack on Mahomes the next drive for an eight-yard loss helped pave the way for a three-and-out after the Bengals got their second touchdown.

Kansas City made it a four-point game again the next drive with Mahomes tossing a two-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon, and the Chiefs snuffed out a jet sweep on fourth-and-1 on the four-yard line to prevent the Bengals from extending the gap before halftime.

Chase’s 40-yard catch down the sideline, and a leap over safety Jaylen Watson, put Cincinnati in the red zone for a chance at a more comfortable advantage, but the Chiefs stopped runs by Samaje Perine and Burrow short of a first down before the fourth-down attempt by Trent Taylor was blown up for a three-yard loss with 49 seconds half in the second quarter.

Burrow had 128 yards passing and one touchdown in the first half and Chase led the receivers with three catches for 54 yards, while Perine continued his recent success in the running game with 12 carries for 62 yards. Bengals running back Joe Mixon was inactive for a second straight game because of a concussion suffered in Week 13.

Mahomes completed 8 of 14 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ leading receiver this season, had no catches in the first half.