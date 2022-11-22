Bengals offense could get another lift with Chase set to resume practicing

Cincinnati’s offense has been steadily improving the past five games overall and showing much versatility. The one outlier was the blowout loss at Cleveland in Week 8, the first game without Chase. The Bengals lost 32-12 as the offense managed just 229 yards.

Since then, they seem to be hitting their stride going into the final stretch of the season having won six of the last eight games.

“We’ve had a lot of young guys or guys who don’t always get the opportunities make some plays, which was pretty cool to see them do that, and I think that just shows the type of team we’ve got,” said wide receiver Trenton Irwin, who caught a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter Sunday.

Joe Burrow threw for 355 yards and a season-high four touchdowns and crossed the 10,000 career passing yards mark Sunday while utilizing two backups that aren’t usually top targets to reach the end zone. Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Irwin, a practice squad call-up, recorded his first NFL touchdown reception.

Two weeks ago in the win over Carolina, the Bengals had a season-high 42 points with Joe Mixon recording five touchdowns, including four on the ground. Mixon remained in concussion protocol Monday, and Taylor said his availability will depend on how he progresses through the week. He’s confident Perine, Chris Evans (if back from his PCL injury) and Trayveon Williams can handle the load if Mixon can’t go.

“I just think there’s a lot of confidence in the group that even if we’re missing a key piece that we can still keep it going and that starts with the quarterback, No. 1 and the confidence that we all have in him,” Taylor said. “It starts with the protection in front of him. I think those guys are playing lights out right now. They did a great job yesterday. And then we have a lot of other weapons and we’ve got so much confidence in Tee (Higgins), TB (Tyler Boyd) and Hayden (Hurst) and Joe and Samaje and all those guys and the depth behind them that have stepped up.

“It’s just people continually step up because everybody in this unit is operating at a high rate of confidence. They know that we depend on them so if the ball comes your way, if a carrier comes your way, if a protection comes your way, we need you to step up and the standard’s really high right now and those guys are living up to it.”

Chase would only elevate the offense even more, but Taylor said the team wants to have its players for the longrun and won’t rush him back if he’s not ready. The coaches will remain in constant communication with the training and medical staff this week, but “everything has been positive up to this point” as originally hoped when Cincinnati didn’t place Chase on injured reserve.

Had he gone on injured reserve, Chase would have been required to miss this game, which is now a possibility for him to play.

“It really is hard to predict,” Taylor said. “We told him to stay off of it four weeks, which he did. And so now you get a chance these last couple of days to start to get him going a little bit. And so really hard to make a prediction on, whether it’s a balance of soreness, pain, everything feels great. It’s impossible to make those predictions.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m., Ch. 7, 12; 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7