Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches foundation to help families in Ohio, Louisana

That led to the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, made possible with $350,000 from the many thousands of gifts inspired by Burrow’s speech. Each gift donated was matched dollar-for-dollar by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, bringing the initial investment in the Fund to $700,000.

While the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund lives on through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Burrow had said after the draft that he intended to start his own foundation. Burrow will serve as president of the Joe Burrow Foundation’s executive board, Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer, and Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.

Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” Jimmy Burrow said in the release. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

Added Robin Burrow: “As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day. I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”