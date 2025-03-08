Bengals re-signing Gesicki to three-year deal

The three-year deal for Mike Gesicki includes $12 million in year one. https://t.co/MOFyCGjYLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2025

Cincinnati had been cycling through starting tight ends the past few years, moving on from Irv Smith Jr. after the 2023 season and letting Hayden Hurst walk after 2022. Gesicki proved his worth last season, ranking third in receptions and receiving yards with 65 catches for 665 yards – his best production since 2021.

Quarterback Joe Burrow made clear he wanted Gesicki to remain a part of his arsenal, providing his endorsement for keeping him after the season finale win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think he had great for us,” Burrow said after Gesicki had eight catches for 68 yards in the finale. “That’s something that we haven’t really had since I’ve been here is a guy that when everybody is so focused on all of our receivers, doubling them, clouding them, having specific plans, now you’ve got to worry about that guy matched up on a safety or linebacker, and that guy was so valuable for us all year and a guy that in my opinion we need to bring back.”

Gesicki also ranked third in receptions and receiving yards among tight ends out of the slot, and he was fourth among NFL tight ends in receptions and receiving yards as an outside boundary receiver.

The Bengals’ tight end room now includes Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Cam Grandy, Tanner McLachlan and Erick All, who is expected to miss the 2025 season due to his re-torn ACL. Hudson and Grandy were extended this offseason, and McLachlan will be trying to work his way into the mix after seeing action in just two games as a rookie in 2024.

