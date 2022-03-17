Bengals say goodbye to Uzomah, re-sign backup QB

The Cincinnati Bengals said goodbye to tight end C.J. Uzomah on Thursday in social media posts thanking him for his contributions to the organization, but while they now are on the hunt for another tight end, they are expected to re-sign another handful of their free agent players at other positions.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are bringing back quarterback Brandon Allen for a third season. He is signing another one-year deal to remain Joe Burrow’s backup. Additional reports indicate Cincinnati is re-signing both defensive back Michael Thomas and wide receiver Mike Thomas.
Uzomah, a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals who became a free agent Wednesday, signed with the New York Jets after securing a three-year deal worth $24 million. On Wednesday night, he posted on Instagram – and shared it on Twitter – a heartfelt goodbye to the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati.
“Thank you, Cincinnati,” he wrote. “I’ve had a difficult time putting into words what this city has meant to my family and me over the years. As I look back on my time in this organization, I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished together. I came into this city 7 years ago a boy, and I am leaving now as a man. You have allowed this goofy kid to be himself. I couldn’t be more grateful for that. I want to start by thanking the Brown Family for taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow as a player and a person.
“To my guys in the locker room - every one of you that I’ve ever stepped on the field and fought with - I will forever cherish the battles we had together. To the coaches I’ve learned from who have become my mentors and the trainers I’ve worked with who have become my family, I say thank you. I am blessed to have you and so many others, whose relationships will last a lifetime. I truly wouldn’t be the man I am today without your constant love, support and encouragement.
“To the Jungle, you are some of the most passionate and loyal people I’ve ever come across. I appreciate all that you’ve poured into me throughout my time here and words won’t be able to express what you have meant to me. Thank you, Cincinnati.”
The Bengals posted a video tribute to Uzomah on Thursday morning. Uzomah was coming off a career year, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns, and had been a vocal leader for the team and a well-liked character in the locker room.
Cincinnati has addressed offensive line needs through free agency with the pending signings of former Bucs guard Alex Cappa and former Patriots guard Ted Karras. According to reports Cappa is signing a four-year, $40 million deal and Karras is coming on a three-year deal worth $18 million.
Both players need to complete a physical before the signings will be officially announced.
The Bengals announced the re-signing of defensive tackle B.J. Hill on Tuesday, and Allen and both Thomas players should be next.
Allen appeared in six games with one start in the finale at Cleveland but he threw for just 149 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Thomas, who also will be returning for a third season with Cincinnati, played in 11 regular season games and appeared on special teams in all four playoff games. He caught just five passes for 52 yards in limited action on offense.
Safety Michael Thomas, a 10th-year player who joined the Bengals last season, played eight games with one start in the regular season and saw some defensive snaps in three playoff games. He was a regular contributor on special teams.
