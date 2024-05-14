Bengals set to face Super Bowl champs in Week 2

The matchup — highlighted by two of the league’s best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes — has been a hotly contested battle since the two teams began meeting regularly in 2021.

Kansas City has won two straight in the series after Cincinnati won the first three meetings of the Burrow-Mahomes era. The Bengals stunned the Chiefs in a December 2021 regular-season game that clinched the AFC North title and then repeated that performance in an AFC Championship tilt that sent the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981.

Kansas City handed Cincinnati a 25-17 defeat last December, which officially eliminated the Bengals from the playoffs, and the 23-20 result in the AFC Championship ended their 2022 season.

Only two of the last five matchups have been in Cincinnati, the other one being a December 2022 game the Bengals won 27-24. The first four games in that stretch were all decided by three points.

Cincinnati is 18-16 against the Chiefs all time. Kansas City will be opening the season at home against Baltimore on Sept. 5 with nine days to prepare for the Bengals.

The NFL will be releasing the full 2024 season schedule at 8 p.m. Wednesday, at which time fans can also begin purchasing tickets.

The Bengals’ home schedule includes eight regular season games and two preseason games. They will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium during the regular season.

Preseason opponents will be announced on Wednesday.