Bengals sign LB Giles-Harris to one-year deal

Originally a college free agent signee of Jacksonville in 2019, Giles-Harris remained with the Jaguars through 2020 before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2021 through 2022. He departed for New England in 2023 and spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad but was eventually released in December 2024, leading to his short stint with the Bengals. He finished the year with Jacksonville, playing 35 snaps on special teams over the last two games.

Giles-Harris, who will be considered a second-year player in 2025, has played in 22 total NFL games with three starts and has recorded 20 tackles and one sack on defense. He’s been a mainstay on special teams everywhere he’s played, recording 10 tackles in those roles.

The Bengals last month signed free agent linebacker Oren Burks as an apparent replacement for departed linebacker and special teams contributor Akeem Davis-Gaithers, but there remains uncertainty at the position moving forward after Germaine Pratt requested a trade earlier this offseason.

Pratt remains with the team, but linebacker is a position the Bengals were expected to target in both free agency and the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the Bengals picking Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of his latest mock draft, at No. 17 overall.