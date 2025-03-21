Bengals sign veteran G Lucas Patrick to one-year deal

Cincinnati announced the signing of interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a one-year deal reported to be worth $2.1 million, according to A to Z Sports. Patrick arrived in town Thursday night for a visit at Paycor Stadium and the parties agreed to terms Friday afternoon.

Patrick, 31, reportedly had other offers from the New Orleans Saints, where he previously played, and the Seattle Seahawks.

Originally a college free agent signing of the Green Bay Packers in 2016, Patrick made his NFL debut the following year and remained with the Packers through 2021, including 28 starts and 33 appearances over his final two seasons there.

The Bears then signed him in 2022 when he became a free agent, and he played two seasons in Chicago before departing in free agency last offseason to join the Saints. Patrick was injured for half of the 2022 season but has made double-digit starts in four of the last five years.

With the Saints last year, Patrick played 11 games with 10 starts after a bounceback season in 2023 coming back from injury. He’s made 64 career starts with 58 of them since 2020.

Patrick not only brings experience, he also is versatile with the ability to play all three interior spots. He’s repped 2,009 snaps at center, 1,372 snaps at right guard, and 1,087 snaps at left guard, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

The Bengals were in need of interior help after the departure of Cappa but also with uncertainty over Cordell Volson’s future at left guard. Cody Ford will be back as an option in that competition, but Patrick should be considered an upgrade. He hasn’t allowed a sack in two seasons and he’s allowed just three hits in that time.

Patrick played the majority of his snaps at left guard last year and posted a 93.5% pass block win rate, according to ESPN/Next Gen stats. The Bengals averaged 86.3% in that category last season.