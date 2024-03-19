Bengals sign veteran to bolster offensive line

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report.

The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today.



A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Brown, who has experience at both left and right tackle, was a seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and played his first three seasons there. Since 2018, he has spent time with New England (2018, 2021-23) and the Raiders (2019-2020), and he has played 100 career games with 93 starts over nine NFL seasons. Brown earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

Trent Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass blocking snaps last season, the highest rate among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).



Brown allowed pressure on just 7.1% of those snaps, the 2nd-lowest rate among left tackles.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/p26F38233Q pic.twitter.com/aEoA50GCFi — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 19, 2024

The Bengals were looking for an experienced tackle to help protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, after signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency last year to play left tackle, pushing Williams to the right side. Williams had a solid season, but Trent Brown’s 6-foot-8, 370-pound frame mirrors the protection coming from the left side with Orlando Brown Jr. standing at 6-foot-8, 345 pounds.