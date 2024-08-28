Bengals’ Taylor: Chase looking ‘great,’ expected to be ready for Week 1

“It’s been good just to have our full complement of weapons out there,” Taylor said. “I think it gives you the visual of what it’s going to look and feel like for us. It’s been good to get him back in the mix the last couple of days.”

As the Bengals are getting Chase back up to speed in an offense that has missed him, the staff and front office are also busy finalizing their roster. Initial 53-man rosters were due Tuesday afternoon, and Cincinnati waived 16 players and terminated the contracts of vested veterans Logan Woodside and Jalen Davis.

The Bengals also placed defensive end Myles Murphy and punter Brad Robbins on injured reserve but will be designated for return once they have cleared the four weeks they are required to miss. Cornerback DJ Ivey was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

“It just gives them four weeks to get healthy, so those timelines were right there,” Taylor said of the decision to put Murphy and Robbins on IR. “I think that’s the best thing for our team right now.”

The decision to keep injured defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on the roster, rather than making a similar move for him, was an indication his “timeline is a little more favorable,” Taylor said.

Among those waived were defensive tackle Travis Bell, Carlos Davis and Domenique Davis, cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Lance Robinson (injured), wide receiver Cole Burgess, Kendric Pryor and Shedrick Jackson, offensive tackle Devin Cochran, halfback Elijah Collins, centers Trey Hill and Nate Gilliam, tight end Cam Grandy, linebackers Devin Harper and Shaka Heyward and safety PJ Jules.

That means the Bengals decided to keep five tight ends with rookies Erick All and Tanner McLachlan both making the cut, and undrafted linebacker Maema Njongmeta made the initial roster after an impressive preseason put him ahead of some more veteran options.

Trey Hill getting waived also meant that seventh-round pick Matt Lee will be serving as the team’s backup center, and another seven-round pick, Dajahn Anthony, made it at safety.

All 10 of the Bengals’ 2024 draft picks made the 53-man roster, as did two undrafted free agents (Njonmeta and punter Ryan Rehkow).

“For some it’s terrible news, for others there are guys who still have practice squad opportunities,” Taylor said of the challenges of finalizing the roster. “Even though they’re not making the 53, there are still some good moments mixed in there where there are undrafted guys possibly that are potentially practice squad candidates. It’s certainly a mixed day of emotions. It takes a lot out of you, for the players, for the coaches. I’m looking forward to moving forward with the team that we’ve got. We feel like we’ve got a good team.”

Taylor said he liked the mix of veterans and young guys in a “deep room” at tight end, and it just fit the roster to keep an extra player there this year.

It wasn’t surprising All, the Fairfield High School grad who was drafted in the fourth round, made the team after he showed glimpses of how he could be one of the most complete tight ends on the roster.

“He’s physical willing,” Taylor said. “I think he’s gotten better each day. I feel like I say it a lot, (but) the tight end position, there’s a lot to take in there. For rookies, it can be challenging early on. It’s probably one of those positions where there’s going to the most mistakes. The improvement comes through mistakes and coaching and understanding the nuance of the position in all three phases. I think Erick has really, really stepped up his game from week to week and become a guy we think we can depend on as the games near. He can carve out a role for himself and have some great opportunity here.”

Njongmeta, a college free agent out of Wisconsin, was a highlight of the preseason, and he was rewarded in the end. He finished with the second-most tackles in the league this preseason, recording 26 in three games.

“Perfect attitude, terrific effort,” Taylor said. “You know, he’s really had a great understanding of our defense in the limited time he’s been here, and at the end of the day, you have to make plays. And I think in the preseason, everybody’s seen him make plays. He just keeps showing up. He’s been a very productive player, and he’s given it his all, and so he was deserving of that spot. So, really, really proud of him, happy for him. And now you just got to keep being consistent and helping his team, winning football games moving forward.”

NEXT GAME

Sunday, Sept. 8

Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 1530, 102.7, 104.7