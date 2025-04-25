NFL Draft: Bengals have needs to fill on Day 2

This is also a point in the draft where the Bengals might be looking to trade down to add picks. They have five more selections to make over the final six rounds. The draft concludes Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds, beginning at noon, but Cincinnati does not have a pick in that last round.

Here are eight players the Bengals could be looking at for the second or third round, which kicks off a 7 p.m. Friday:

Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Considered the second-best linebacker in the draft, Schwesinger might not make it to the 49th pick, and if that is the case, the Bengals could perhaps find more value waiting until the fourth or fifth round with a pick like Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser or Clemson’s Barrett Carter. Schwesinger has the “mental and physical makeup to be an early four-down starter,” according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Bengals fans seem to have fallen in love with the idea of Ratledge lining up again next to his former college teammate Amarius Mims, who was the team’s first-round pick in 2024. Perhaps the organization will, too. Ratledge is the best guard available going into Day 2.

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

A reunion between Watts and former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is now in that role with the Bengals, could be in the cards. Golden knows what Watts can provide, and he’s probably the best fit among the safeties available going into Friday night. Watts had 13 interceptions over his final two seasons after switching from linebacker, was a two-time All-American, a team captain and the Bronko Nagurski Award winner in 2023 for the nation’s top defender.

Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

The Aggies had one of the nation’s best defensive lines, so why not take another one named Shemar? Turner actually produced more sacks than the most disruptive edge on his team (Shemar Stewart) over his four years, including a career-high 6.0 in 2023. Cincinnati desperately needs more push from the interior defensive line.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

An older prospect, who will be 25 as a rookie, Alexander already brings an NFL-ready frame with long arms and big hands and is fluid in his movements for his 6-foot-4, 305-pound size. He produced 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks over five seasons at Toledo, the final two as a starter, and he was a standout at the Senior Bowl.

Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said the team is open to taking a tackle that could convert to guard, and that’s exactly where Savaiinaea fits in. A three-year starter at Arizona, he was as Freshman All-American guard before switching to tackle his last two years. He’s the fourth-best guard available, according to The Athletic’s board.

Miles Frazier, G, LSU

Frazier was Brugler’s third-round pick for the Bengals in his seven-round mock draft. He noted: “The Bengals can find a starter-quality guard on Day 2 of this year’s draft. Although not a top-tier athlete, Frazier plays with mauling strength and the competitive finish that fits what the Bengals like at the position.”

Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

The fourth-best safety on a lot of boards, Winston might be raw after just one year as a starter in college before his 2024 campaign was cut short after two games because of a partially torn ACL. However, he was a team captain, is disciplined (wasn’t penalized during three college seasons) and is an explosive tackler who can read receivers well in coverage for late breakups.