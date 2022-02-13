Bengals tight end Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI

Uzomah was considered questionable heading into game day after not practicing all last week and being limited through the first two official practice days of this week; however, he was a full participant on Friday and Bengals coach Zac Taylor had expected him to play.

The Bengals are playing the L.A. Rams today at SoFi Stadium in their first Super Bowl in 33 years, trying for the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. They have seven players inactive for the game: including wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive tackles Mike Daniels and Tyler Shelvin and defensive end Wyatt Ray.