Bengals tight end Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
Updated 39 minutes ago
Tight end injured his knee in AFC Championship game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is active and will play in Super Bowl LVI two weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in the AFC Championship.

Uzomah was considered questionable heading into game day after not practicing all last week and being limited through the first two official practice days of this week; however, he was a full participant on Friday and Bengals coach Zac Taylor had expected him to play.

ExploreARCHDEACON: 5 reasons the Bengals will win Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals are playing the L.A. Rams today at SoFi Stadium in their first Super Bowl in 33 years, trying for the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. They have seven players inactive for the game: including wide receiver Trenton Irwin, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive tackles Mike Daniels and Tyler Shelvin and defensive end Wyatt Ray.

Daniels was one of the two players the Bengals elevated from the practice squad for inclusion on the game-day roster. He played one snap in the playoff opener against the Raiders but was injured on that play.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor also was elevated to the game roster Saturday and is active. He’s served as the team’s punt returner since December when Darius Phillips went on injured reserve.

Laurel Pfahler
