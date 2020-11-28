Bengals to face improving QB on Sunday vs. Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t get a chance to see Joe Burrow’s development through a full rookie season, but on Sunday, they will get a glimpse at what another first-round quarterback’s growth has looked like in Year 2.
Cincinnati (2-7-1) hosts the New York Giants (3-7) on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, preparing to face Daniel Jones as he leads an improved offense coming off two straight wins ahead of a bye last week.
Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, struggled through the first half of the season but is beginning to meet expectations in recent weeks, according to Giants coach Joe Judge. Jones produced the first turnover-free stretch of his career while leading New York to two straight wins, a sharp turnaround from the first eight games of the season when he threw nine interceptions (with eight touchdowns) and fumbled four times.
“I just see constant improvement over a weekly basis,” Judge said. “Every day is very unique, it’s very independent of the one before. The lessons you learn from the previous game you take forward and you don’t want to repeat mistakes. I think Daniel has done a good job of really growing in this system.”
Jones is in his first season without a veteran mentor after taking the reins from now-retired Eli Manning in Week 3 last year – a much different approach than the Bengals took with Burrow coming in as the starter from Day 1. The former Duke quarterback threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions over 13 games with 12 starts for New York last year.
After learning one offense as a rookie, Jones now is operating under a new system this season under Judge, who replaced Pat Shurmur in January after spending eight seasons as an offensive assistant and special teams coach for the New England Patriots.
“I’m really impressed by him,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “I know he’s in a new system compared to last year, but you can see his ownership of that. Just him playing as an NFL quarterback, you can see the confidence he’s got in himself and the team’s confidence in him. He’s starting to make plays. He’s made some big-time throws this year, he’s had some big-time runs and he looks very poised back there and he puts them in good position.”
Jones, who produced five 300-yard passing performances last year, has averaged 228 passing yards, at a 71.3 completion percentage, over his last two games with one touchdown pass and one rushing. He was averaging just 208 yards and a 61.7 percent completion rate the first eight weeks.
Meanwhile, the offense as a whole has seen an uptick in those last two games with the rushing attack accounting for 317 yards with Jones contributing 68 yards rushing of his own. Even with the improvement, the Giants rank just 30th in net offense with 306.6 yards and in scoring offense with 19.5 points per game. Jones is the team’s leading rushing with 384 yards this season, followed by Wayne Gallman’s 275 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s still growing into this league,” safety Vonn Bell said of Jones. “He’s using his feet more often than usual. He’s hitting the perimeter and really stretching the field with his feet and really making things happen. He’s going out there and playing the game that he loves and trying to make things happen for his team.”
The Bengals defense held Washington to two touchdowns and 20 points last week, while Alex Smith threw for just 166 yards, but they allowed 164 yards rushing and two pass plays over 25 yards.
Cincinnati has given up 39 pass plays for 20 yards or more this season, which ranks third-most in the NFL behind only the Falcons and Seahawks.
“Read our keys, execute our job and keep focused,” Bell said. “It’s the small things that are minute. We’ll get them off film very quickly. Just clean it up in practice, work on our technique and eyes and trusting our keys.”
Bell said the Bengals are going to need to pick things up on defense to help their new quarterback, as former practice squad player Brandon Allen is expected to start for injured Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL tear last week.
Cincinnati has been up and down overall on defense this year, and the secondary has struggled while the pass rushers haven’t been able to get pressure on the quarterback. Jessie Bates leads the team with three interceptions.
Darius Slayton paces the Giants receivers with 584 yards and three touchdowns, while Sterling Shepard, coming off a hip and toe injury, adds 295 yards and tight end Evan Engram has 347 yards.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Giants at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7