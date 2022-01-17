NFL Playoffs: Bengals to face Titans on Saturday

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the AFC divisional round at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Cincinnati, the No. 4 seed, won its first playoff game in 31 years with a 26-19 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans, the top seed in the AFC, had a first-round bye.
The winner advances to the AFC Championship game vs. the winner of Sunday’s game between the BIlls and Chiefs.
Below is the full Divisional round schedule:
AFC DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 22
Bengals at Titans, 4:30 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7
Sunday, Jan. 23
Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., CBS
NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 22
49ers at Packers, 8:15 pm., Fox
Sunday, Jan. 23
Cardinals/Rams winner at Buccaneers, 3 p.m., NBC, Peacock
