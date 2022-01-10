Bengals to host Raiders in playoff opener

Las Vegas had entered the game with a plus-1 turnover margin for the season, but Derek Carr threw an interception picked off by Eli Apple and lost a fumble on a Trey Hendrickson sack, recovered by Sam Hubbard, in the final five minutes. The Raiders were trailing just 22-13 before the first turnover, and Joe Mixon scored two plays later.

Evan McPherson kicked his fourth field goal of the day, a 47-yarder with 1:04 left, after Hubbard’s 43-yard fumble return. McPherson’s other three attempts were from beyond 50 yards, setting a record as the first in Bengals history to accomplish that feat.

That game also was memorable for Mixon, as he finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, despite struggling with negative carries and turf issues that limited him to 26 yards in the first half. He changed to cleats with longer spikes in the third quarter and said afterward that made a big difference.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller still gave the defense trouble, finishing with 116 yards on seven catches, and he again will be one to try to key in on Saturday. The defense otherwise played pretty solid, especially after allowing 511 yards to the Jets and 41 points to the Browns in the two games before that.

Cincinnati rested most of its starters on Sunday in its regular-season finale at Cleveland, and like Week 11, the Bengals will be facing Las Vegas coming off what essentially was a bye for many.

The Bengals watched the Sunday Night game waiting to see if they would play the Raiders or Patriots. Had the Chargers won or tied, the Patriots would have claimed the fifth seed and L.A. would have been the sixth seed. Las Vegas had to win or tie to get in and comes to Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak but following an emotional game that saw the Raiders lose a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter and come down to a last-second field goal in overtime.

SATURDAY’S GAME

