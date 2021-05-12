Bengals to open 2021 season vs. Vikings

The NFL will be releasing schedules for the 2021 season tonight, but the Cincinnati Bengals teased that this morning with details on their opener.
Cincinnati will open at home at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, whom the Bengals last faced in 2017, a 34-7 loss on the road. The Vikings lead the all-time series 7-6.
The Bengals will release their full schedule online and open single-game ticket sales at 7:45 p.m. today, ahead of NFL Network’s schedule release show at 8 p.m.
The Bengals were 4-11-1 last season; the Vikings finished 7-9.
Below are the other Week 1 matchups:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New York Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.