Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

“I think it will be important that we (go early), but it’s always easy to transition from not-so-great weather to good weather,” Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Tuesday. “Doesn’t take long to figure that part out, and the guys will get accustomed to that quick.

“I think it will be good to get the lay of the land, but when the weather is good like that it’s an easier transition than going to to play in 8, 9, 10 degrees or something like that,” he said.

The 2-year-old SoFi Stadium is, of course, the home field of the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the second straight year one of the Super Bowl participants ended up playing in their home stadium. The venues are set years in advance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs didn’t arrive in Tampa until the day before the game because of COVID-19 protocols.