Big run lifts Northwestern to halftime lead against Dayton

Dayton's Malachi Smith, center, dives to try to make a steal against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

By
15 minutes ago
A 12-0 run carried Northwestern, the first Big Ten team to play a regular-season game at UD Arena since 1997, to a 32-24 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Saturday.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Nick Martinelli scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Northwestern.

Nate Santos made 2 of 3-pointers, scoring nine points for Dayton.

Key stat: Northwestern had a 21-12 rebounding advantage and a 7-1 advantage in offensive rebounds. Northwestern outscored Dayton 9-1 in second-chance points.

Slow start: Dayton missed its first 5 3-point attempts but made 4 of 7 the rest of the way, shooting 33.3% (4 of 12).

Turning point: Dayton cut Northwestern’s lead to 15-14 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds left in the half after back-to-back 3s by Malachi Smith and Nate Santos. Northwestern then scored 12 straight points in the next four minutes, taking a 27-14 lead.

Lineup change: Smith returned to the starting lineup in place of Posh Alexander, who started Monday in an 87-57 victory against Saint Francis. Smith started the two exhibition games in the preseason.

Injury news: Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern’s leading returning scorer, was sidelined for the second straight game with an injury. Dayton’s Isaac Jack was also not in uniform for the second straight game.

