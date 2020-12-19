Big Ten Championship: Ohio State trails Northwestern 10-6 at halftime

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes took the opening kickoff and drained nearly 8 1/2 minutes off the clock but had to settle for a 41-yard field goal by Blake Haubeil. A touchdown run by Justin Fields was called back on a holding penalty on Harry Miller, and a sack of Fields on third down forced the field goal try.

Explore Buckeyes trying to secure something tangible for sacrifices of the season

The 14th-ranked Wildcats responded by shredding the Ohio State defense with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took only 2:32. After Cam Porter scored from nine yards out, Charlie Kuhbander’s PAT kick gave Northwestern a 7-3 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.