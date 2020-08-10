Big Ten football: Eleven local grads affected by cancellation of season

The report Monday that the Big Ten Conference fall football season will be cancelled affects 11 players from the Miami Valley, including two players who were about to begin their senior seasons.
The biggest name on the list is Miamisburg’s Josh Myers, a redshirt junior offensive lineman who was an All-Big Ten second-team selection last season, his first as a starter.
Myers has been outspoken about wanting to play this fall.
“I feel pretty strongly about this, and if the question didn’t come up, then I was going to say it at the end anyway,” he said. “I think my level of comfort in our safety is really high. There’s nothing more our coaches and trainers and staff at Ohio State can do to keep us safe. I can’t say enough about what they’re doing, and I would say that my level of concern of safety is small. I’m not concerned.”
Here’s a glance at the whole group:
Indiana
Luke Lane, Lebanon: A redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Lane was named Scout Team Player of the Week before the Penn State game last season. He joined the team as a walk-on in the spring of 2019.
Iowa
Jestin Jacobs, Northmont: The linebacker redshirted last fall after enrolling at Iowa in the spring of 2019. He committed to Iowa in May of 2018.
Michigan
Erick All, Fairfield: The sophomore tight end appeared in 11 games last season at tight end and on special teams. He committed to Michigan in June of 2018.
Gabe Newburg, Northmont: The sophomore defensive lineman did not see action last fall as a freshman.
Minnesota
Mike Brown-Stephens: The redshirt freshman wide receiver committed to Minnesota in July 2018 and enrolled in the university in January 2019 and did not see action last season.
Northwestern
Jaiden Cameron, Northmont: The defensive end is entering his freshman year. He signed with Northwestern in December.
Charlie Kuhbander, Springboro: The senior kicker started all 12 games last season as a junior and appeared in nine games as a sophomore and 13 as a freshman. He has made 29 of 39 field-goal attempts in his career.
Ohio State
Myers: He was named a captain last week. He has appeared in 23 games the last two seasons.
Ben Schmiesing, Piqua: The junior linebacker was an Academic All-Big Ten selection last season. He’s a preferred walk-on at Ohio State.
Purdue
Steven Faucheux, Lakota West: The defensive tackle, who committed to Purdue in August 2018, redshirted last season as a freshman.
Wisconsin
Danny Davis, Springfield: In three seasons, the senior wide receiver has caught 96 passes for 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns.