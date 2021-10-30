Borondy powers Bellbrook past Trotwood-Madison

BELLBROOK – Senior running back Seth Borondy ran for four first half touchdowns and became the second player in Bellbrook history to surpass 2,000-yards rushing in a season as the No. 3 seed Eagles beat No. 14 Trotwood-Madison 50-20 in a first round Division III, Region 12 playoff game at Miami Valley South Stadium.
The Eagles (9-2) will host No. 6 seed Wapakoneta, a 30-0 winner over Dunbar, in the regional quarterfinals next Friday. Trotwood-Madison finishes 4-6.
Borondy unofficially finished with 234 yards rushing on the night, giving him 2,081 for the season. The program record of 2,344 was set by Luke Clemens in 1999.
Borondy, who has 29 total touchdowns this season, went 97 yards for a touchdown on Bellbrook’s first offensive play and added scores of 43, 11 and 2 yards as the Eagles built a 36-6 halftime lead. Bellbrook forced three first-quarter turnovers.
Junior Eldon Korber’s 43-yard punt return for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Bellbrook a 43-6 lead.
Sophomore quarterback Timothy Carpenter ran for two touchdowns for the Rams, who also got a touchdown run from Michael Smith.
