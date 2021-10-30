Borondy powers Bellbrook past Trotwood-Madison

The Eagles (9-2) will host No. 6 seed Wapakoneta, a 30-0 winner over Dunbar, in the regional quarterfinals next Friday. Trotwood-Madison finishes 4-6.

Borondy unofficially finished with 234 yards rushing on the night, giving him 2,081 for the season. The program record of 2,344 was set by Luke Clemens in 1999.