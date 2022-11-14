dayton-daily-news logo
Bowling Green at Wright State: What you need to know about Tuesday’s game

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

Who: Bowling Green (2-0) at Wright State (1-1)

Where: Nutter Center

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/980-AM

Series: Series tied 8-8

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 132-64 in his seventh year at Wright State and 542-304 in his 28th year overall. Michael Huger is 117-105 in his eighth year at Bowling Green. He was an assistant at Miami (Fla.), George Mason and Longwood before that. BG has two second-place division finishes under him but no titles.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 10.5

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 12.0

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.0

Trey Calvin 6-1 Sr. G 27.0

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.5

Probable Bowling Green starters

Leon Ayers III 6-3 Sr. G 21.0

Kaden Metheny 5-11 So. G 9.0

Samari Curtis 6-4 S Sr. G 13.0

Rashaun Agee 6-8 Jr. F 12.5

Gabe ONeal 6-7 Sr. G 0.0

About Wright State: The Raiders are 1-0 against Bowling Green and 10-6 against MAC teams under Nagy. They have two games to go this year, at Akron on Dec. 20 and at Miami on Dec. 22. … They improved to 3-7 against Power-5 opponents in Nagy’s tenure by shocking Louisville, 73-72, on the road. They overcame a five-point deficit in the final 1:32 to do it. It was their first win over Louisville after three straight losses early in the program’s history. … Shooting is a bit of an issue so far. The Raiders are 13 of 46 on 3′s for 28.3% after hitting 33.3% last season and 17 of 26 on foul shots for 65.4% after finishing 19th in the country at 76.8 last season.

About Bowling Green: The Falcons are coming off an 87-82 road win Friday over Oakland. Ayers had 26 points, going 4 of 6 on 3′s, while sub Chandler Turner had 16. BG had a 45-27 rebounding edge and went 12 of 26 on 3′s (46.2%). They opened the season with a 62-58 home win over Air Force. Ayers had 16, and they had a 38-31 advantage on the boards. … Curtis led the Falcons in assists last season (3.1 per game) and was third in scoring (9.3). The former Ohio Mr. Basketball averaged 33.8 as a senior at Xenia. He started his career at Nebraska, then averaged 10.1 points for Evansville in 2020-21. … The Falcons were picked ninth in the MAC preseason poll. … Ayers is playing for his fourth team in four years. He averaged 10 points last season for Duquense, averaged 12.2 at Mercer in 2020-21 and was a junior college All-American at Henry Ford College. … O’Neal is in his second season at BG after starting his career at Kent State.

Next game: The Raiders host Defiance at 7 p.m. Thursday.

