Bowling: Springfield’s Via back in championship form

Sanders closed out the third game with 223 – for a three-game series of 667 – setting up a must-strike scenario for Via.

“If I didn’t throw the second in the 10th, he would win,” Via said. “It was that close.”

The 28-year-old squeaked out the win, by just four pins, with a 196 game and 671 series. It marked the fourth Regional PBA title for Via and first win since the COVID shutdown in mid-March.

“It feels really good,” Via said. “I was bowling well before the shutdown, so it’s nice to come back and continue the success I was having.”

A more confident Via is pleased with the direction his game is going and looking forward to the next challenge – the 2020 PBA League. He will compete along with 60 of the world’s best bowlers for the prestigious Elias Cup at Bowlero Centreville in Virginia.

This year’s PBA League has expanded to 12 teams, including four expansion franchises and two all-women’s teams, and will be split into two divisions. Via will bowl with the Silver Lake Atom Splitters alongside Chris Barnes, Jesper Svensson, Tom Daugherty, AJ Chapman and manager Mark Baker.

With the players' health and safety in mind, there will be no spectators in the center but much of the event will be streamed on FloBowling or televised by Fox Sports. Competition gets underway Sept. 26.

“It’s my first year in the league and, with the changes, I don’t think it will be the true league experience but I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Via said.