Boyle’s pitching sets up Dragons for another win

Joe Boyle had another strong start for the Dragons on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at DayAir Ballpark. He allowed one run, which is the first homer he has allowed this season, in four innings, three hits and struck out five. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
54 minutes ago

Reigning Midwest League pitcher of the week Joe Boyle had a night of dubious firsts, but he was still good enough Tuesday to set up the first-place Dayton Dragons for a 4-2 victory over South Bend at Day Air Ballpark.

Boyle loaded the bases for the first time this season following a two-out walk in the third inning. Then he got a flyball to left to end the inning. He allowed his first homer of the season — after 36 2/3 innings — when Jake Slaughter lined a solo shot just over the center-field fence. Boyle worked four innings and left with a 3-1 lead. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out five. His ERA stands at 0.72.

Allan Cerda got the Dragons started in the second inning with his seventh homer, a solo shot that traveled an estimated 450 feet and hit over halfway up the scoreboard. An error followed by singles by Jose Torres and Mat Nelson produced the Dragons’ second run.

Elly De La Cruz singled in a run in the fourth for a 3-1 lead. He doubled in the seventh, stole third and scored on Austin Hendrick’s two-out infield single for a 4-2 lead.

Allan Cerda watches his home run in the second inning at DayAir Ballpark on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The homer hit off the scoreboard and traveled an estimated 450 feet. Photo by Jeff Gilbert

