Boyle’s pitching sets up Dragons for another win

Boyle loaded the bases for the first time this season following a two-out walk in the third inning. Then he got a flyball to left to end the inning. He allowed his first homer of the season — after 36 2/3 innings — when Jake Slaughter lined a solo shot just over the center-field fence. Boyle worked four innings and left with a 3-1 lead. He allowed three hits and three walks and struck out five. His ERA stands at 0.72.

Allan Cerda got the Dragons started in the second inning with his seventh homer, a solo shot that traveled an estimated 450 feet and hit over halfway up the scoreboard. An error followed by singles by Jose Torres and Mat Nelson produced the Dragons’ second run.