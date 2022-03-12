Boys basketball: Alter wins regional title, advances to state final four

VANDALIA – The Alter boys basketball team is headed back to the final four for the first time since 2013.
The Knights punched their 10th ticket to the state semifinals with a 62-49 victory over Cincinnati Woodward in the Division II regional final on Saturday at Vandalia Butler.
“It’s something I can’t really describe,” Alter senior Jacob Conner said. “Playing basketball in March, cutting down nets – it’s awesome.”
Ryan Chew came back from a wrist injury that knocked him out of Thursday’s semifinal to score 21 points and lead an Alter (25-2) defensive effort that held Woodward (23-4) star Paul McMillan IV to seven points.
The Knights, ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press state poll, will play in the state semifinals at 5:15 p.m. Friday at UD Arena in pursuit of a fourth state title. They will face the winner of this afternoon’s region final between top-ranked Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Louisville.
Conner added 17 points and A.J. Leen 15 for the Knights. Kanye Moreland led Woodward with 12.
