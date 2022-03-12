Hamburger icon
Boys basketball: Alter wins regional title, advances to state final four

Alter senior Jacob Conner holds up the Division II regional championship trophy and celebrates with his teammates after defeating Cincinnati Woodward 62-49 Saturday at Vandalia Butler.

Alter senior Jacob Conner holds up the Division II regional championship trophy and celebrates with his teammates after defeating Cincinnati Woodward 62-49 Saturday at Vandalia Butler. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
VANDALIA – The Alter boys basketball team is headed back to the final four for the first time since 2013.

The Knights punched their 10th ticket to the state semifinals with a 62-49 victory over Cincinnati Woodward in the Division II regional final on Saturday at Vandalia Butler.

“It’s something I can’t really describe,” Alter senior Jacob Conner said. “Playing basketball in March, cutting down nets – it’s awesome.”

Ryan Chew came back from a wrist injury that knocked him out of Thursday’s semifinal to score 21 points and lead an Alter (25-2) defensive effort that held Woodward (23-4) star Paul McMillan IV to seven points.

The Knights, ranked No. 2 in the final Associated Press state poll, will play in the state semifinals at 5:15 p.m. Friday at UD Arena in pursuit of a fourth state title. They will face the winner of this afternoon’s region final between top-ranked Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Louisville.

Conner added 17 points and A.J. Leen 15 for the Knights. Kanye Moreland led Woodward with 12.

Jeff Gilbert
