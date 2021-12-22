Boys basketball: Centerville tops Fairmont in battle of unbeatens

CENTERVILLE – Centerville held off a Fairmont fourth-quarter run Tuesday night to remain unbeaten with a 48-36 victory and hand the Firebirds their first defeat.
Tom House scored 16 points and Rich Rolf scored 15 to lead the Elks (5-0, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference).
Fairmont (6-1, 3-1) railed from a 35-26 deficit after three quarters to trail 37-36 with four minutes left. The Elks scored the final 11 points.
Anthony Johnson scored 11 points and Dasan Doucet nine to lead Fairmont.
