Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Boys basketball: Centerville tops Fairmont in battle of unbeatens

Centerville's Gabe Cupps looks to make a pass during Tuesday night's game vs. Fairmont. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Centerville's Gabe Cupps looks to make a pass during Tuesday night's game vs. Fairmont. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
59 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE – Centerville held off a Fairmont fourth-quarter run Tuesday night to remain unbeaten with a 48-36 victory and hand the Firebirds their first defeat.

Tom House scored 16 points and Rich Rolf scored 15 to lead the Elks (5-0, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference).

Fairmont (6-1, 3-1) railed from a 35-26 deficit after three quarters to trail 37-36 with four minutes left. The Elks scored the final 11 points.

Anthony Johnson scored 11 points and Dasan Doucet nine to lead Fairmont.

In Other News
1
Dayton holds off late rally by Southern to win final non-conference...
2
Browns’ McKinley out for season, star Garrett hurts groin
3
Basile leads Wright State in upset over N.C. State
4
Dayton completes two-game sweep at West Palm Beach Invitational
5
College basketball: Miami snaps five-game losing streak

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top