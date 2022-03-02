Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne falls in D-2 district finals

Woodward (22-3) built a 20-9 lead early in the second quarter. CJ (17-8) rallied behind two 3-pointers by Luke Chandler and trailed 30-23 at halftime. The Eagles cut the lead to three twice early in the second half, but Woodward responded with a 14-2 run to lead 46-31 with 7:38 left.

The Eagles, trying to make a second straight trip to regionals and win a 19th district title, rallied again behind Jonathan Powell and Josiah Bowman to trail 49-43 with 4:26 left. But Woodward answered with another run.