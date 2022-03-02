Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne falls in D-2 district finals

DAYTON -- Chaminade Julienne fell behind by 11 early in the second quarter and the Eagles were unable to complete a comeback in a 58-45 loss to Cincinnati Woodward on Wednesday night in the first of three Division II district finals at UD Arena.
Woodward (22-3) built a 20-9 lead early in the second quarter. CJ (17-8) rallied behind two 3-pointers by Luke Chandler and trailed 30-23 at halftime. The Eagles cut the lead to three twice early in the second half, but Woodward responded with a 14-2 run to lead 46-31 with 7:38 left.
The Eagles, trying to make a second straight trip to regionals and win a 19th district title, rallied again behind Jonathan Powell and Josiah Bowman to trail 49-43 with 4:26 left. But Woodward answered with another run.
CJ was led by Evan Dickey, who scored 11 points. Powell finished with 10. Paul McMillan IV scored 19 points to lead Woodward.
Carroll plays Roger Bacon in the second game at 7 p.m. Alter faces Batavia in the finale at 9 p.m.
