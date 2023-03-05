Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne rolls to district title

From from day one when we started the preseason off we saw our potential,” Washington said. “And as soon as our season started, we really showed it.”

The Eagles (24-2) show continues this week when they will face Columbus Watterson in the region semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Vandalia Butler. The Eagles beat Watterson by 20 points in the 2021 region final to advance to state.

Dickey was a sophomore starter and role player on the 2021 team that was led by seniors Daniel Nauseef and Anthony Solomon and freshman Jonathan Powell, who now plays at Centerville. Dickey is now at the center of attention with Washington and B.B. Washington.

“Back then I feel like I was more of a role player,” Dickey said. “Obviously, it meant a lot, but this one right here we’ve been talking about this as seniors. This is our win as a team, but we put the leadership in, put the time in and it’s just great trying to keep it rolling.”

The Eagles led 30-20 at halftime before really starting to roll in the third quarter. They scored the first 12 points before a Wyoming free throw more than halfway through the quarter. The Eagles won the quarter 18-3 and led 48-23.

“I didn’t think we played great IQ basketball in the first half,” Szabo said. “But the second half we came out we imposed our will, especially defensively.”

Offensively, the Eagles were balanced with Dickey scoring 18, B.B. Washington 17 and George Washington 14.

“George is good enough to take over a game when he wants to, but we’ve got other good players and it’s so much easier when we have balance,” Szabo said. “When we have those three guys we’re so much tougher to guard than when he has to get us tough buckets one on five or anything like that.”

For the record, George Washington did go one on five in the second quarter, weaving down the lane and making the layup with everyone else flat-footed.

There was no imagining that.