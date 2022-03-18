Boys basketball: Cincinnati Taft reaches D-3 state title game

Cincinnati Taft’s self-proclaimed “Revenge Tour” moved to its final destination Friday with a 56-43 victory over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in the Division III semifinals at UD Arena.
The Senators (18-8) meet Ottawa-Glandorf in Sunday’s final at 10:45 a.m. and are playing for their second state title. The Senators won in 2011.
Last year’s two-point semifinal loss to Worthington Christian motivated the Senators to make it back and win state. And they finished strong to pull away from the defending champion Falcons.
The Senators were balanced. Rayvon Griffith scored 17 points, while Brandon Cromer and Mekhi Elmore scored 11 apiece and Keiran Granville-Britten scored 10. Elmore formerly played at Thurgood Marshall.
Cody Head scored 16 points and Jesse McCulloch 15 to lead East.
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Columbus Africentric 48: Sophomore Colin White scored 31 points to lead the Titans, who are making their second straight state appearance and ninth overall.
The Titans (25-2) trailed 21-14 at halftime and didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter.
White made 11 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Caleb Kuhlman added 10 points.
Africentric star Dailyn Swain scored 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting. But the rest of the team made only 7 of 36 shots.
