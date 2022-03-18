Boys basketball: Cincinnati Taft reaches D-3 state title game

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Columbus Africentric 48: Sophomore Colin White scored 31 points to lead the Titans, who are making their second straight state appearance and ninth overall.

The Titans (25-2) trailed 21-14 at halftime and didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter.

White made 11 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Caleb Kuhlman added 10 points.

Africentric star Dailyn Swain scored 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting. But the rest of the team made only 7 of 36 shots.