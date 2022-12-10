Boys basketball: CJ holds off Alter in front of sold-out crowd

“They’re not good, they’re great,” Coulter said. “This might be the best team in CJ history.”

Eagles coach Charlie Szabo is bringing together a group of key players who had little or no experience playing together. Senior guard Evan Dickey is the only returning starter and varsity player. Washington and his brother, junior B.B. Washington, are starters and moved to Dayton this year from Louisville when their dad took a job as women’s assistant basketball coach at Dayton.

Washington’s big night came in front of his future head coach, Michigan’s Juwan Howard. Washington’s ability to score in transition was crucial as the game started to go CJ’s way in the second half. He scored consecutively on a dunk and layup to lead 54-49 late in the third.

With 4:16 left, Washington was bumped on a drive and made a difficult shot falling away from the basket for a 65-55 lead.

“I’ve been coaching a long time and George Washington is the real deal,” Coulter said. “Seeing him on film doesn’t do him justice.”

Evan Dickey, the Eagles’ other senior leader, made key shots and some late free throws for 22 points. Along with Washington, he helped run the show for the Eagles.

“They have a lot of weapons and nobody even talks about Dickey,” Coulter said. “He’s a fantastic player.”

Alter countered with Cedarville University-bound senior guard Anthony Ruffolo. He came in averaging 23.5 points a game and scored 33. Most of his points were scored attacking the rim with a variety of moves the Eagles had no answer for.

“He’s just so savvy and so tough,” Szabo said. “I’d love him if I was coaching him. I hate playing against him, trying to figure out a way to guard him. I don’t know how much we gave him. I think he earned a whole lot of that.”

A.J. Leen added 18 for the Knights, who lost 67-65 on Sunday to Dunbar, the other high-level Division II team in the Dayton area.

The next Alter-CJ clash is Jan. 27 at Centerville High School to accommodate an anticipated large crowd. Szabo liked this one in his smaller, home gym.

“Rivalry game, hot gym and it’s a lot of fun, especially when you come out on top,” Szabo said. “I think they’re really good, and it was a really good game.”