Boys basketball: Dunbar rolls to first district title since 2017

Dunbar (20-6) will be on the other side of that challenge at 6 p.m. Thursday in the region semifinals at Vandalia Butler. They face Alter, a team they beat by two points in early December. Alter rallied from five down in the final minute to defeat Cincinnati Taft 46-43.

Dunbar held off Woodward’s (19-5) frenetic attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback. The Bulldogs got as close as eight with 5:09 left. Eric Brewer added 17 points and B.J. Hatcher 11 for Dunbar.

Dixon played on a Dunbar state title team and came back to is alma mater after being the JV coach at Thurgood Marshall.

“They brought back one of these trophies,” he said. “It means a lot. When I got the job three years ago, that’s what I wanted to do — bring Dunbar back to what it was.”

When Dixon went to Dunbar, the Allens transferred from Belmont.

“He’s a very great coach,” Antaune Allen said. “And he gets the best out of us. So I like playing for him.”

Dixon started the rebuild with the Allens. He said they’ve been overlooked by others their entire basketball life, but he knew what he was getting.

“Antaune always was skilled,” he said. “But once they both got to middle school, I just saw the maturity process and the way they were getting better and better. For them to come over here and stay loyal to me and trusting in me is real big.”

During the net-cutting, Antaune Allen climbed the ladder with the No. 10 jersey of late teammate Daveontae Williams, who died on Feb. 6. Allen tied a piece of the net to the jersey and held it up to loud approval from his teammates below.

“We’re playing for more than just us,” Dixon said. “That’s fueling us.”