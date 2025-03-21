Boys basketball: Russia seeking first state title in third straight trip to UD

The Raiders are a veteran team with 11 seniors, including several who saw action in their previous two contests at UD Arena. They’ve gone 80-6 over the last three seasons and have just one more goal to attain — a state championship.

“These guys are well-conditioned to compete at this level,” said Raiders coach Spencer Cordonnier. “They’ve done it here three times in basketball and they’ve done it a couple of times on the baseball field. We’ve got a couple of them who are extensions of the coaches on the floor and they really know the game of basketball.”

The Raiders have been dominant this season, beating their opponents by an average of 27 points per game. Russia beat Marion Local — which will compete for the D-VI state title — 55-29 on Feb. 15. The Raiders are one of two remaining undefeated teams in Ohio, joining D-V state finalist Gahanna Columbus Academy.

“I think they’ve done a very nice job of staying the course and staying humble,” Cordonnier said. “They really play the game the right way. We never have to get on these guys to compete. I’ve said all along these kids are winners. They know how to win the right way. It’s hard work and dedication and that’s what these guys are about.”

Spencer Cordonnier has coached the senior class since they were in third grade, he said. The state championship will also be the final game for Cordonnier and his son, Braylon Cordonnier, who shared the D-VII Southwest District Player of the Year award with teammate Vince Borchers.

Russia lost to eventual state champion Richmond Heights in the state semifinal each of the past two seasons. The Raiders beat Arlington 66-41 last weekend at Bowling Green to break through to first state final since 2002.

They have one more hill to climb —winning the school’s first boys basketball championship.

“As much fun as it’s been, it’s been a difficult time too with these guys,” Spencer Cordonnier said. “I do have a son on the team, but these other 10 guys are like second sons to me because I’ve been around them so long.”

To bring home the trophy and complete its undefeated season, Russia will have to shut down Cornerstone’s Quinn Kwasniak, an Army commit who recently broke the state’s all-time scoring record with 3,303 points.

“He’s very quick and gets his shot off quick,” Spencer Cordonnier said. “He’s very, very crafty. He’s new age, but yet he’s kind of got some old man game to where you know he has seen everything.”

Division VI: Marion Local (26-2) will play Woodsfield Monroe Central (25-3) with a chance to win state football and basketball titles in the same season.

The Flyers are seeking their fourth boys basketball title in school history. They last won the state title in 2018, beating Cornerstone Christian in double overtime. They also won titles in 2003 and 1975 and finished runner-up in 2004.

The Flyers are led by 6-foot-8 senior post Austin Niekamp, a Malone signee. Marion Local beat Colonel Crawford 52-38 in last weekend’s state semifinal at Bowling Green.

The Hawks are led by East District Player of the Year Tucker Howell, who recently became the district’s all-time leading scorer. Woodsfield Central beat Kirtland 54-52 at Otterbein last weekend to advance to the state title game for the first time in school history.

2025 OHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships

University of Dayton Arena

All games on Spectrum News 1 and OHSAA Radio Network

Pairings listed in game order:

Saturday’s games

Division V

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (24-4) vs. Gahanna Columbus Academy (28-0), 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Woodsfield Monroe Central (25-3) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (26-2), 2 p.m.

Division VII

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (21-8) vs. Russia (28-0), 5:15 p.m.

Division I

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (25-2) vs. Reynoldsburg (26-1), 8:30 p.m.