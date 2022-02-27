Boys basketball: Sizzling 3-point shooting, stout defense lead top-ranked Centerville to 41st straight win

The defensive effort that led to a 51-8 halftime lead was a welcome sight to Elks head coach Brook Cupps. He said defense in the Elks’ first two tournament wins was marked by too many mistakes. Not so against Tecumseh (15-9).

“When we guard like that, we’re typically pretty good offensively because we have that aggressiveness,” Cupps said. “When we struggle offensively, a lot of times it’s because we’re not doing what we need to do defensively.”

Cupps will spend this week of practices reminding his team why defense is the main thing. The Elks will try to win a fourth straight district title Sunday when they play Lakota West (14-10) at 6 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati. West beat rival Lakota East 73-59 Friday.

Hafner scored the Elks’ first nine points before Gabe Cupps made a 3-pointer. Then another by Hafner, one by Tom House and the lead was 18-2 with 2:34 left in the first quarter. More threes by Rich Rolf, House and Kyle Kenney at the buzzer and the Elks led 31-4 through one quarter on 9-of-10 3-point shooting.

They only made five in the second quarter. Hafner hit one to start the quarter and made his last one at the halftime buzzer. The lead was 51-8.

“What we try to focus on is the pace that we’re playing and the ball and player movement,” Cupps said. “And I thought that was what was really good. If we get open shots in rhythm, we’ll make shots. We’ve got really good shooters.”

Usually Rolf, House and Gabe Cupps do most of the scoring. But Hafner is a weapon defenses must respect. He’s made 43.7% (45 of 103) of his 3-point attempts and is the team’s fourth leading scorer at 7.6 points a game. Last year in the state final his 3-pointer late in the game was the difference.

“My offensive role is to be poised with the ball,” Hafner said. “When I get the ball, I’m going to make a calm, collected decision with it, find whoever’s open, make the smart play. Coach Cupps relies on me to be the guy with the IQ to know what’s going to happen, to make the right pass, and then also to score within myself. I’m not going to be taking three guys on. I’m going to take the open shot.”

During the second quarter House caught a pass in the left corner and was wide open. But he passed to an equally open Hafner on the wing. Hafner took the shot.

“I can’t remember if I made or missed that shot,” Hafner said. “He was he was smiling at me. It’s a friendship. We all want to see each other succeed.”