Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked?

By Associated Press
15 minutes ago

Below is this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1

2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13-1 127 4

4. Akr. SVSM 12-4 121 3

5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14-2 75 7

6. Cin. Elder 13-2 71 6

7. Fairfield 13-3 58 5

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-2 52 9

9. Pickerington Cent. 12-5 44 8

10. Garfield Hts. 12-3 39 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (10) 14-0 162 2

2. Chaminade Julienne (7) 15-2 147 1

3. Cin. Taft 14-2 124 5

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 12-1 124 4

5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-3 100 3

6. Defiance 14-1 87 6

7. Sandusky 13-1 79 7

8. Zanesville Maysville (1) 15-0 51 NR

9. Parma Hts. Holy Name 14-0 46 8

10. Cin. Woodward 12-2 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21. Tippecanoe 18.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (7) 15-1 151 1

2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 11-4 143 T2

3. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 12-2 116 T2

4. Minford 14-1 96 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 93 4

6. Martins Ferry 14-0 90 7

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 15-0 81 8

8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 15-2 53 5

9. Cols. Africentric 13-4 37 T10

10. Sugarcreek Garaway 13-1 33 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (16) 16-0 185 1

2. Jackson Center (2) 14-1 148 3

3. Leesburg Fairfield 14-0 140 2

4. Russia 15-1 130 4

5. Convoy Crestview 13-1 119 5

6. Hamler Patrick Henry 13-2 64 6

7. Caldwell 15-1 48 9

8. Marion Local 10-3 34 8

9. Lowellville 13-1 32 NR

10. Mogadore 12-2 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Fort Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cin. Christian (1) 13.

About the Author

Associated Press
