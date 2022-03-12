Boys basketball: Tri-Village beats Botkins to advance to D-IV state tournament

The Patriots advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time in school history and first since winning the state championship in 2015.

Tri-Village (24-4) will play Antwerp (26-1) at 2 p.m. Friday in a D-IV state semifinal game at UD Arena. The Archers beat Tiffin Calvert 52-31 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.