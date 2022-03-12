Hamburger icon
Boys basketball: Tri-Village beats Botkins to advance to D-IV state tournament

The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team celebrates after beating Botkins to win the Division IV regional championship on Friday night at Kettering's Trent Arena.

Credit: Name Test

The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team celebrates after beating Botkins to win the Division IV regional championship on Friday night at Kettering's Trent Arena. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
28 minutes ago

KETTERING — The Tri-Village High School boys basketball team knocked off the defending Division IV state champions to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Patriots senior Layne Sarver scored a game-high 20 points as Tri-Village scored a 45-36 victory Friday night at Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

Senior Jacob Pleiman had 15 points for the Botkins, which finished 25-3.

The Patriots advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time in school history and first since winning the state championship in 2015.

Tri-Village (24-4) will play Antwerp (26-1) at 2 p.m. Friday in a D-IV state semifinal game at UD Arena. The Archers beat Tiffin Calvert 52-31 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

