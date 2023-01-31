Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state poll?

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8

6. Akr. SVSM 12-5 66 4

7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR

9. Cin. Elder 12-3 34 6

10. Garfield Hts. 14-3 27 10

(tie) Pickerington Cent. 13-5 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1

2. Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2

3. Cin. Taft 15-2 101 T3

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 15-1 97 T3

5. Defiance 15-1 63 6

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-3 62 5

7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7

8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8

9. Cin. Woodward 14-2 31 10

10. Youngs. Ursuline 14-1 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 12-4 120 2

2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3

3. Minford 15-1 101 4

4. Miami East (1) 17-2 84 1

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7

7. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42 9

8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10

(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6

10. Malvern 16-1 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (14) 18-0 146 1

2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3

4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5

5. Russia 16-2 83 4

6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9

7. Marion Local 13-3 39 8

(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7

9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.