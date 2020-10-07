Boys soccer: Tipp riding 37-game unbeaten streak

Carroll holds the state record at 68 games from 2010-2013. Among other area teams, Centerville ranks No. 4 with a 44-game streak from 1984-1985.

Tipp’s closest game this season was 2-0 against Xenia on Aug. 27. The Red Devils have outscored opponents 83-2, surrendering lone goals to West Carrollton and Troy in a pair of 9-1 victories.

Senior Jonny Baileys and junior Evan Stonerock lead the team with 15 goals each. Sophomore Jackson Kleather has 13, senior Owen Hadden eight and senior Blake Heeley seven.

Hadden broke the school record for assists in a season in a 9-0 win versus West Carrollton on Tuesday. His two assists gave him 20 overall. The previous record was 18.

Senior Jake Smith (11) and Baileys (8) also rank among the team leaders in assists.

Defensively, senior Clay Vaughn has 40 saves and 11 shutouts.

Tipp secured its second straight Miami Valley League title earlier this season, its sixth straight conference or division championship. The Red Devils won three straight division titles in the Greater Western Ohio Conference from 2018-2016 and one in the Central Buckeye Conference.

Just for fun, who was the last team to beat Tipp in a conference game? Tecumseh did it with a 1-0 win on Oct. 1, 2014.

Tipp has gone 58-0-2 in MVL, GWOC and CBC conference play since.

GWOC update: Beavercreek and Centerville are tied for the conference lead at 11-0-2. Both finish scheduled league play Thursday before a four-team, mini-tournament of sorts settles the league title.

Centerville is ranked No. 5 and Beavercreek is No. 8 in the Division I state poll by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Beavercreek is at Fairmont (3-9-1) and Centerville is at Wayne (1-10-2).

Beavercreek, Centerville, Miamisburg (8-4-1) and Springboro (7-4-2) – which will finish as the top four teams – will be seeded for the four-team event scheduled for Oct. 13 and then Oct. 15, where the winners match up.

Patriots' games: Carroll needs to win one of its final two Greater Catholic League Co-Ed games to secure its second straight league title (or third straight conference or division title).

The Patriots lead the GCL Co-Ed, which combined divisions last season, at 10-2-0 and 4-0-0. Carroll plays Chaminade Julienne on Thursday (5-4-0 and 3-2-0 GCL) and Hamilton Badin (7-6-1 and 2-2-1) next Tuesday.

Alter, which shared the title with Carroll last season, is second at 8-5-0 and 3-2-0. Alter’s final league game is against Cincinnati McNicholas (3-8-2 and 1-3-1) on Tuesday.