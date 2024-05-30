Brookville junior eyes state track success

Hyre, a Brookville junior, watched videos of the best sprinters. He learned better techniques. Because to shave a few tenths of a second off your time to try to be the best in the state, you don’t run harder, you run smarter.

“I fixed a lot of my weaknesses from last year, and basically just studied the sport and learned how to sprint and be super smooth,” he said. “I’m definitely not a technical master, but compared to where I was last year, I’m way more knowledgeable about how to run. And I’m stronger.”

Hyre advanced to the Division II state meet last year in the 100 and 200 meters, but he did not qualify for either final. This year he has the best times in both events coming out of regionals and for the season. This weekend at Welcome Stadium in the state meet, Hyre will race for first place, state records and meet records.

“I would like to win state in the 100 and 200, but a lot of things have to come together for that to happen,” he said.

Last year at state, Hyre’s 10.87 seconds in his 100 preliminary heat missed the final by .04. This year his best time is 10.48 at the Wayne Invitational in late April. In that race, he beat Wayne freshman phenom Jamier Averette-Brown. His time of 10.53 stands as the third best in the state this year and second-best in Division I.

Hyre’s 10.48 at Wayne also tied the Division II state record set last year by Toledo Catholic Central’s Soloman King. In his final high school race, King set the state meet record at 10.50. Both records are within reach for Hyre at state.

Hyre’s time of 21.16 at the district meet at Trotwood is the fastest this season, and he followed that with a 21.20 at regionals. The state meet record of 21.14, set last year by Mason Louis of Bexley, is within reach.

Melissa Ross, in her fifth year leading the Brookville program, praises Hyre for his work ethic and attention to detail that have made him the fastest sprinter this season in Division II.

“He’s just way beyond what I could have ever taught him,” she said. “And he’s out here with the other kids giving tips and pointers and showing them things. We’re lucky that he’s such a team player and wanting to get everybody better.”

The only man faster than Hyre this season in Ohio is Elyria senior Mateo Medina. He ran 10.43 and 20.96 last weekend in his regional meet. That fact helps Hyre remember that the study and work ethic of this past offseason must continue if he wants to improve for his senior year and into college.

“I have the understanding that there are still a lot of people out there that are still faster than me,” he said. “Maybe not necessarily in Ohio right now, but in a lot of other states I wouldn’t even be top five, top 10.”

Hyre is fast enough to compete in the 400 meters because of sprint endurance he developed when he ran cross country, but four events is the limit. He hoped to compete at state with the 4x100 relay team that had a chance to win. But that team didn’t make it out of regionals because a dropped baton. However, Hyre will compete at state on the 4x400 relay team that won regionals.