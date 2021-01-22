Browns coach honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was named the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America on Thursday.
The award comes just over a year after the Browns hired Stefanski, the team’s 10th full-time coach since 1999.
Stefanski guided the Browns to an 11-5 record, their first playoff berth since 2002 and their first playoff victory since 1995.’
The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the first round before losing 22-17 Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.