Browns fire defensive coordinator after 3 seasons

Woods never ducked responsibility or made excuses despite a rash of injuries, most notably at middle linebacker.

Starters Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki all sustained season-ending injuries, forcing Woods to play inexperienced linebackers and general manager Andrew Berry to bring in outside help.

The Browns’ pass defense collapsed late in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets, who rallied from 13 points down in the final two minutes.

The problem resurfaced in Sunday’s 28-14 loss at Pittsburgh as Steelers quarterback Kenny Picket threw a touchdown pass to a wide-open George Pickens with Cleveland’s defensive backs confused on coverage.

Woods also had to deal with star defensive end Myles Garrett playing hurt much of the season with a sprained shoulder suffered in a September car crash. Woods’ final week included defensive end Jadeveon Clowney being sent home after he criticized the organization and coaching staff.

Cleveland’s defense improved some during the season’s second half, but there wasn’t enough growth to save Woods.