Browns name new starting quarterback with Mayfield injured

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) talks with Baker Mayfield during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) talks with Baker Mayfield during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By David Jablonski
41 minutes ago
Cleveland takes 3-3 record into Thursday home game

Case Keenum will start at quarterback this week against the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield will miss his first game since his rookie season in 2018 because of an injury to his left shoulder. He has started the last 51 games for the Browns.

Keenum has started 62 games in his career. This will be his first start with the Browns. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a press release. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Keenum was last a starter in 2019 with the Washington Redskins. He started eight games and threw 11 touchdown passes. Earlier in his career, he was a starter for the Minnesota Vikings and Broncos. He came to Cleveland in 2020. With the Browns, he has completed 6 of 13 passes for 52 yards in four appearances.

