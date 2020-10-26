Browns star Beckham done for season with torn knee ligament

After Beckham went out Sunday, Mayfield completed 21 consecutive passes and threw five TD passes — matching a franchise record — as the Browns outlasted the Bengals.

Mayfield was also without injured running back Nick Chubb, tight end Austin Hooper and receiver Jarvis Landry played a broken rib. But the third-year QB had one of his best games by making plays with rookie tight end Harrison Bryant (two TDs), Rashard Higgins (six catches) and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who entered the game without a catch and grabbed Mayfield’s winning TD pass with 11 seconds left

Cleveland, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002, will have to go the rest of the way without Beckham, who will turn 28 on Nov. 5. He had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns this season. He also scored on a 50-yard touchdown run.