Browns trade Amari Cooper to Bills

The Cleveland Browns have traded veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Cooper joined the Browns via trade in 2022. He became the first player in team history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (1,160 in 2022 and 1,250 in 2023).
This season, he has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in six games for the Browns (1-5).
“We appreciate Amari’s hard work, professionalism and on-field contributions throughout his two-plus seasons with us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said via a press release. “He created many memorable moments with us and was an integral part of our 2023 playoff team. We wish him the best in Buffalo as he continues his NFL career.”
In addition to Cooper, the Browns sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 to the Bills. Cleveland received a third-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2026.
