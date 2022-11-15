Brumbaugh, Moore, Hartford among top honorees on all-district teams

Keating passed for 1,869 yards and threw 28 touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 9-1 record. Koeller made 157 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and blocked four kicks.

Fort Loramie swept the Division VII awards. Offensive player of the year Logan Eilerman, a senior wide receiver, caught 82 passes for 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensive player of the year Calvin Hoying, a senior linebacker, led his team with 94 tackles, including 6.5 for loss.

Maurice Harden of Xenia is the Division II coach of the year after leading the Buccaneers to their first 10-0 season and a No. 2 seeding in the playoffs.

Nick Yordy of Badin is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Rams to a 10-0 season and the top seed in the playoffs.

Northeastern’s Jake Buchholtz turned a rebirth for the Jets into an ubeaten season to be named Division V coach of the year.

Urbana’s Carleton Cotner’s rebuilding job makes him the Division IV coach of the year. The Hillclimbers were 8-2 for their first winning season since 2014.

Matthew Hopkins of Tri-Village (9-1) is the Division VI coach of the year, and Adam Hall of Ansonia (9-1) is the Division VII coach of the year.