Brumbaugh, Moore, Hartford among top honorees on all-district teams

Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh, Badin’s Braedyn Moore and Lakota West’s Malik Hartford head the list of area players to earn top honors on the all-Southwest District football teams as voted on by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Brumbaugh, a senior wide receiver, is the Division V offensive player of the year. He helped lead Milton-Union to a dominating 10-0 regular season, the Three Rivers Conference championship and scored on 16 of his 55 touches. He averaged 22 yards per reception, caught seven touchdowns, averaged 12 yards a carry and rushed for nine touchdowns.
Moore, a senior wide receiver, is the Division III offensive player the year. He caught 55 passes for 790 yards and scored 12 touchdowns while helping lead the Rams to a third straight unbeaten regular season. He is committed to play at Cincinnati.
Hartford, a senior defense back, is the Division I defensive player of the year. Hartford had a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 35 tackles this season to help the Firebirds to their first 10-0 regular season. He is committed to play at Ohio State.
Tri-Village junior quarterback Braden Keating is the offensive player of the year in Division VII, and Twin Valley South junior linebacker Brayden Koeller is the defensive player of the year in Division VII.
Keating passed for 1,869 yards and threw 28 touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 9-1 record. Koeller made 157 tackles, including 19.5 for loss, and blocked four kicks.
Fort Loramie swept the Division VII awards. Offensive player of the year Logan Eilerman, a senior wide receiver, caught 82 passes for 1,265 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensive player of the year Calvin Hoying, a senior linebacker, led his team with 94 tackles, including 6.5 for loss.
Maurice Harden of Xenia is the Division II coach of the year after leading the Buccaneers to their first 10-0 season and a No. 2 seeding in the playoffs.
Nick Yordy of Badin is the Division III coach of the year. He led the Rams to a 10-0 season and the top seed in the playoffs.
Northeastern’s Jake Buchholtz turned a rebirth for the Jets into an ubeaten season to be named Division V coach of the year.
Urbana’s Carleton Cotner’s rebuilding job makes him the Division IV coach of the year. The Hillclimbers were 8-2 for their first winning season since 2014.
Matthew Hopkins of Tri-Village (9-1) is the Division VI coach of the year, and Adam Hall of Ansonia (9-1) is the Division VII coach of the year.
