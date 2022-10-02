Bulldog Hanover puts on a show on richest night of horse racing in Ohio history

All four Dayton Derbiespaid $250,000.

Test of Faith, the 2021 Horse of the Year, won the Dayton Distaff Derby. Driven by David Miller, she finished in 1:51.2.

When Dovescry, a six-year-old mare driven by Miller, won the Dayton Oaks in 1:54.

Back Of The Neck, with Tom Tetrick in the sulky, won the Dayton Trotting Derby with a 1:53.1 trip.

The card also included eight Ohio Sires Stakes championships, each paying $300,000.

Rumble Strips driven by Kayne Kauffman, won the 2 Year Old Trotting Colts title with a 1:56.1 finish, a track record for 2 year old colts.

Rockmelikeyameanit won the 2 Year Old Pacing Colts championship for driver Brett Miller in 1:53.2.

Race favorite Rose Run Yolanda posted her sixth straight victory, winning the 2 Year Old Filly Trot with driver Trevor Smith in 1:57.1

McSeaside went three wide in the final turn to win the 2 Year Old Filly Pacing title with driver Chris Page in 1:53.4

Longshot, a gelding driven by Chris Lems, won the 3 Year Old Colt Trot in 1:54.2

Gabbys C Note won her seventh straight race of the season, going wire to wire in 1:55.3 with driver Aaron Merriman in the 3 Year Old Filly Trot.

Big favorite, Sea Silk, driven by Page, won the 3 Year Old Filly Pace in 1:52.4.

Bythemissal won the last of the $300,000 races, taking the 3 Year Old Pacing Colts crown in 1:52.1. Driven by Page and trained by Ron Burke, the colt has won 11 of its 13 starts this season, including the fabled Little Brown Jug nine days earlier at the Delaware County Fair.